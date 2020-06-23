Advancing its open banking platform, Mastercard (NYSE:MA) agrees to acquire Finicity, which provides real-time access to financial data and insights, for $825M.

Fincity's existing shareholders have the potential for an earn-out of up to an additional $160M, if performance targets are met.

Mastercard says the deal will make it a strong open banking partner for fintechs and financial institutions and will further its commitment to consumer-centric data protection and practices.

Finicity shares Mastercard's commitment to consumer-centric data practices, that let consumers determine how and where their information should be used, said Mastercard President Michael Miebach. "It’s through the use of next generation open banking APIs and clear consumer approvals that this financial information can deliver streamlined loan and mortgage processes, rapid account-based payment initiation and personal financial management solutions."

Mastercard doesn't expect the acquisition to be incrementally dilutive to its business for more than 24 months; the dilution is a result of investments in the business, including its international expansion, as well as the impact of purchase accounting and integration related costs.

Mastercard rises 0.3% in premarket trading.

Transaction is expected to close by year's end.

