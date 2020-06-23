Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) has secured $71M in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to support large-scale manufacturing of its Cellectra 3PSP smart device and the procurement of Cellectra 2000 devices which will be used to deliver COVID-19 vaccine candidate INO-4800 directly into the skin.

Cellectra 3PSP is a portable hand-held battery-powered device that the company says functions reliably in challenging environments and can be stockpiled in large quantities without maintenance.

A Phase 2/3 clinical trial should launch in the July/August time frame.