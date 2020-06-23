Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) is up 49% premarket on the heels of providing updates on clinical progress of CM-24 and NT-219.

The company will collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on a Phase 1 study of CM-24 in combination with BMY's Opdivo (nivolumab) for non-small-cell lung carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. The study is expected to begin in Q4 with data expected in H1 2021.

The FDA has signed off on its IND for NT-219, as monotherapy or in combination with Erbitux, for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic solid tumors and head and neck cancer. Phase 1 data are expected in H1 2021.

Multiple data readouts are expected within 15 months.