Needham updates on TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) after the company's Q2 pre-announcement.

"Based on implied exit rates, we’d estimate Q3 is likely tracking meaningfully ahead of our expectations, while potentially closer to in-line with Street forecasts. Obviously, second-wave risk seems unavoidable in the near-term but given TRIP having demonstrated its rapid cost controls and disclosures regarding traffic coming back faster than revenue, we remain confident in our thesis that the company occupies a valuable place for travel discovery that is underappreciated," analyst Brad Erickson.

Erickson lifts revenue and EBITDA expectations on TripAdvisor and thinks a return to profitability could be seen in a few quarters.

Needham keeps a Buy rating on TRIP and price target of $26.