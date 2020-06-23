Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it will "vigorously" oppose the Michigan Attorney General's court motions seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to halt oil and gas pipeline operations through Line 5.

The move comes after Enbridge last week said it discovered "significant damage" to an anchor support on one of the twin pipelines under the Straits of Mackinac.

Enbridge says the pipeline itself was not damaged, and it resumed the flow in the west line of the twin system over the weekend while the east line, where the anchor support assembly had moved, remains closed.

But Michigan AG Dana Nessel wants both lines turned off until an independent review is conducted.

Enbridge failed to provide timely information on the incident and "unilaterally reactivated the west leg of the pipeline without even providing the State with an opportunity to first discuss it," according to the AG's office.