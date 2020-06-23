After yesterday's WWDC conference keynote, Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers increases his Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price target from $385 to $400.

Rakers calls the event a "historic day" that showed "Apple’s software depth/breadth and ecosystem expansion is as competitively strong as ever."

UBS raises its Apple price target from $325 to $400, citing supply chain checks suggesting that "June may be tracking better as strong iPhone SE2 is more than offsetting channel bleed for older models ahead of builds for Fall launch."

Analyst Timothy Arcuri now expects 34M iPhone unit sales in the June quarter, up from 30M. For 2021, he sees 218M units (+18% Y/Y) versus the previous 210M.

