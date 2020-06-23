Beginning July 4, the country's two-meter social distancing rule will be halved to one-meter, says U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (I'll take "Things I never thought I'd type" for $200, Alex).

Alongside, pubs, cinemas, and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen. Also to open: hotels, places of worship, and concert halls (but no live concerts, just screenings of past shows).

Nightclubs, gyms, and spas will remain closed for the time being.

In other news, lockdowns have returned to one German state after a surge in cases surrounding a meat processing plant.