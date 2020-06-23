As COVID-19 continues to strain finances of U.S. weapons makers and contractors, the Pentagon has signed an additional $472M in contracts to help sustain critical workforce capabilities.

Among them: On June 10, General Electric (NYSE:GE) was awarded $20M to mostly pay the salaries of 100 highly-skilled engineers, while Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) received $80M, according to DoD chief buyer Ellen Lord.

The Pentagon has also submitted a request to the White House Office of Management and Budget for "lower double digit billions" to support defense industry claims under section 3610 of the CARES Act.

Section 3610 allows the government to pay contractors for sick time or if healthy workers couldn't get to job sites due to the coronavirus pandemic.