Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser recommends Nike (NYSE:NKE) ahead of the company's earnings report later this week.
Poser says Nike is recovering faster than nearly any company in the footwear & apparel sector. He points to Nike's digital prowess, best-in-class customer engagement, continued product innovation; and timely, relevant and compelling brand marketing messages as supporting it being the strongest brand in retail.
Susquehanna lifts the price target on Nike to $130 from $100 vs. average Wall Street price target of $103.69.
Nike also caught a price target boost today from Needham to $113. "Read-throughs from recent footwear retailers' earnings point to robust demand for the fall season. For overseas markets, recent data points indicate that demand in China improved meaningfully intra-quarter, which we see as critical for Nike's LT success. Our recent survey of 300 consumers also points to strength for activewear, and for Nike in particular," updates analyst Rick Patel.
Shares of Nike are up 2.20% premarket to $101.70. Earnings drop on June 25 (consensus estimates: Revenue $7.47B, EPS $0.08).