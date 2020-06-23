Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser recommends Nike (NYSE:NKE) ahead of the company's earnings report later this week.

Poser says Nike is recovering faster than nearly any company in the footwear & apparel sector. He points to Nike's digital prowess, best-in-class customer engagement, continued product innovation; and timely, relevant and compelling brand marketing messages as supporting it being the strongest brand in retail.

Susquehanna lifts the price target on Nike to $130 from $100 vs. average Wall Street price target of $103.69.

Nike also caught a price target boost today from Needham to $113. "Read-throughs from recent footwear retailers' earnings point to robust demand for the fall season. For overseas markets, recent data points indicate that demand in China improved meaningfully intra-quarter, which we see as critical for Nike's LT success. Our recent survey of 300 consumers also points to strength for activewear, and for Nike in particular," updates analyst Rick Patel.