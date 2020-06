Cboe Global (NYSE:CBOE) dips 2.6% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein cuts his rating on the stock to Sell from Neutral.

Sets price target at $88.

Cboe has risen 26% in the past three months, outpacing the financial sector's median performance of 24% during the same period.

Blostein's rating on the stock is more bearish than the Quant rating of Neutral and diverges from the Bullish thesis of Wall Street Analysts.

Compare Cboe's key stats with those of its peers.