Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) says it signed two private power purchase agreements with Braskem (NYSE:BAK) and Copel Energia for 274 MWp in solar power projects in Brazil.

Braskem will purchase solar energy through a 20-year PPA with Canadian Solar, which will develop and build a 152 MWp project in Minas Gerais state, with construction planned to start in 2021 and commercial operation expected before the end of 2022.

For the 15-year PPA with Copel, Canadian Solar will build a 122 MWp project in the state of Pernambuco in 2021 as the second phase of a project already under development by the company.