Huya (NYSE:HUYA), Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU), and ByteDance's (BDNCE) Xigua are among the 10 livestreaming apps hit by a Chinese regulatory crackdown that has shuttered some of their operations.

NetEase's (NASDAQ:NTES) CC Live and Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) Quanmin also made the list.

Punishments range from stopping new user registrations to suspending content updates for the main channels of the apps.

The Cyberspace Administration of China says the services need to rectify vulgar and other problematic content.

