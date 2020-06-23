Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) says as of June 21 the company had 50 company-owned and managed restaurants open and 18 operating on a takeout and delivery basis.

Ruth's expects to open 10 to 15 more dining rooms by the end of this month.

On the franchised end of the business, Ruth's says 62 dining rooms were open on June 21, 3 were operating take-out/delivery only and 7 locations were closed.

The average weekly sales for company-owned restaurants that were open during June through the 21st was $59.3K and includes the benefit of Father's Day.

SEC Form 8-K