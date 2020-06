INO, PEI among premarket gainers

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) +66% on Q1 results.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) +55% on partnership with Sanofi to expand mRNA vaccine collaboration.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) +42% to acquire Beijing Originwater Purification Engineering.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +30% on positive effect in renal fibrosis model.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) +28% on nods to sell Helium Plasma products in five new countries.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) +22% on Q1 results.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) +19% .

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) +17% on launching a national back to school initiative.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +13% on $71M DoD contract.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) +11% .

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) +12% .

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) +15% on publication of ReStore powered exo-suit clinical study results.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) +11% .

Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA) +11% .

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) +9% .

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) +7% on dosing first patient in phase 2 BRACELET-1 study.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) +9% on conference call tomorrow on Phase 3 relugolix data in endometriosis.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) +8% .

Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) +8% .

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) +8% .

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) +8% on engaging Needham & Company to advise on acquisitions, mainly in USA.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +7% on Q1 result.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) +10% .

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +6% .

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +7% .

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) +8% .