Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) slumps 45% premarket on the heels of the announcement that it will not advance its non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib into the planned Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1b/2 trial in adults with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and other B-cell malignancies.

The decision was made after assessing the totality of the data including the 500 mg cohort.

Insufficient evidence of activity in BTK-inhibitor resistant B-cell malignancies was observed to advance the drug into the planned Phase 2 portion of the trial.

One partial remission was observed after 11 treatment cycles in a CLL patient treated in Cohort 5 (300 mg BID) and a number of patients treated across the dose range explored (25 mg to 500 mg BID) saw stable disease; however, no other remissions were observed.

The company will complete the Phase 1b and evaluate the best path forward for vecabrutinib.

Additionally, Sunesis is conducting an IND-enabling program for SNS-510 and plans to file an IND by the end of 2020.