Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and NPROXX will each own 50% of the new joint venture called NPROXX and expect the transaction to close by the end of 1Q21.

The unconsolidated joint venture results will be included as part of Cummins’ New Power business segment.

The addition of hydrogen storage to Cummins existing capabilities in hydrogen production and fuel cells enables to accelerate the viability and adoption of hydrogen production technologies in commercial markets.

The joint venture will provide customers with hydrogen and compressed natural gas storage products for both on-highway and rail applications.