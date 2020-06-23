The pressure on Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) to recover from its accounting scandal takes another serious turn today.

Shares of Luckin are down 15.11% in premarket action after the company disclosed that it received an additional delisting notice from the Nasdaq for failing to file its annual report..

The company says it has been working diligently to explore possible ways to file the annual report as soon as possible, but points to COVID-19 and the previously disclosed internal investigation as hurdles.

Volatility on Luckin is amplified by the 40% short interest position.

SEC Form 6-K