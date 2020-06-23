AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) agrees to sell its entire equity interest in the 1,740 MW OPGC 1&2 coal-fired power plants in Odisha, India to Adani Power for an undisclosed sum.

The sale will reduce AES' generation in MWh from coal to 35% of total generation from 45%.

AES previously announced a goal to reduce its generation from coal to below 30% by the end of this year and to less than 10% by the end of 2030.

The company reaffirms its FY 2020 guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.32-$1.42, free cash flow of $725M-$775M, and average annual growth of 7%-9% in adjusted EPS and parent free cash flow through 2022.