Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) doses first patient in its phase 2 study of pelareorep-based combination therapies in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (mBC).

The study, known as BRACELET-1, is being conducted under a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Participants will receive paclitaxel, pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel alone, or pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and Merck and Pfizer's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, avelumab (Bavencio). The BRACELET-1 study will enroll 45 patients randomized into three cohorts.

The primary endpoint is overall response rate. Exploratory endpoints include peripheral and tumor T cell clonality, inflammatory markers, and safety and tolerability assessments.