DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) breaks higher in early trading after a late stumble yesterday due to the California sports betting bill failing to advance to the November ballot.

Oppenheimer updates on the development in a broad view of the legislative landscape for the sports betting industry.

"Our current DKNG and OSB industry revenue forecasts already have built in conservatism for unfavorable regulatory developments, and therefore assume 65% of the US adult population will have access to OSB. Additionally, due to the contentious nature between CA legislators and the tribes, our ’20E–’23E DKNG revenue is not assuming meaningful contribution from CA. We believe as OSB gains more acceptance throughout the US, there will eventually be OSB in California. The tribes also agree with our take but want to control the roll-out here. However, we believe the development is an incremental negative to the industry and highlights the bumpy legislation process mobile betting operators such as DKNG face entering new states."