Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) has started its acquisition search under the consultant Needham & Co. to create synergies within the electronic sector and expand its distribution channels across the US.

In addition, the comapny has been awarded with DDTC under the ITAR registration, certifying clearance to work in conjunction with the US military.

With our ITAR registration, we are positioned to strengthen our sales and service to the U.S. defense and aerospace markets, effectively and efficiently,” said president and CEO Yoav Stern.