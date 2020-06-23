Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +8.9% pre-market after raising its 2024 financial targets to achieve $1.2B in revenue, up from $1B; $210M in operating income, up from $170M; and $250M in adjusted EBITDA, up from $200M.

The company says it has completed acquisitions of United Hydrogen Group and Giner ELX, which it says will establish a clear pathway to transition from low-carbon to zero-carbon hydrogen solutions.

Barclays recently initiated the stock with an Overweight rating and $7 price target, calling the company the "elder statesmen" of the U.S. hydrogen economy; shares are indicated to open above $6 this morning.