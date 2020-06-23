Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has acquired a 49.9% interest in privately held South San Francisco, CA-based Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, a developer of biologics to treat cancer based on its Myeloid Tuning technology that, it says, alters the tumor microenvironment to favor immune-activating cells over immune-suppressing cells.

Under the terms of the agreement, GILD will pay $275M at closing. It will have an exclusive option to acquire the remaining 50.1% of Pionyr in exchange for a $315M option exercise fee and up to $1.5B in milestones. It will provide additional funding for its PY314 and PY159 programs as well as ongoing R&D efforts.

Pionyr expects to file INDs in the U.S. for the two programs next quarter.

Shares up a fraction premarket.