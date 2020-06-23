Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) lands a Street-high price target of $74 from Cowen today.

The Outperform-rated stock is also called the firm's best SMIDCAP idea even after the strong YTD rally.

Analyst John Blackledge points to PTON's connected fitness subs and engagement ramp, further helped by the pandemic, alongside marketing & logistics efficiencies. "PTON also benefits from multi-year secular tailwinds behind the connected home fitness trend that PTON is pioneering," he notes.