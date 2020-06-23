A water quality platform formed by KKR (NYSE:KKR) and XPV Water Partners acquires Environmental Dynamics International, a manufacturer of diffused aeration systems.

EDI will integrate into Nexom, already part of the platform, combining EDI's expertise in serving medium- to large-scale treatment facilities in North America and internationally with Nexom's expertise in serving small-to medium-sized treatment facilities.

For KKR, the investment is part of its Global Impact strategy, which focuses on identifying and investing behind companies whose core business models provide commercial solutions that contribute measurable progress toward one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are committed to scaling solutions to promote water quality and we look forward to collaborating with EDI’s management team and dedicated employees to deliver our resources, ideas and capital to unlock additional growth," said Robert Antablin of KKR Global Impact and David Henderson of XPV Water Partners.

