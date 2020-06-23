FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) has initiated a Phase 2 Study investigating the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab in hospitalized patients with acute COVID-19 infection.

This multicenter trial will enroll approx. 130 patients. The primary objective is to assess the effect of pamrevlumab on blood oxygenation in patients with COVID-19 infection, and patients will be randomized to treatment with pamrevlumab or standard of care in a 1:1 ratio.

The primary efficacy assessment is the proportion of hospitalized COVID-19 patients who have not received mechanical ventilation and/or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and remain alive at Day 28.