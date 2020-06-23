Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) and Molecular Assemblies, Inc., announce a partnership to engineer enzymes to deliver differentiated and cost-effective solutions for the enzymatic synthesis of DNA.

Under the terms of the agreement, Codexis will purchase $1M in Series A preferred stock of Molecular Assemblies, and John Nicols, Codexis’ President and CEO will join the Molecular Assemblies’ Board of Directors.

Furthermore, by applying its CodeEvolver platform technology, Codexis is eligible to earn additional Series A preferred stock and success-based milestones, to accumulate to an ownership stake in excess of 10%.

Molecular Assemblies will combine its advanced chemistries with Codexis’ enzymes to drive the process to commercialization.