Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) has extended premarket losses to 5% after it announced another Boeing-driven cut to 737 MAX parts production.

The development has led Berenberg to lower its rating to Hold from Buy (with $25 PT), forecasting negative earnings for the next two years and a modest recovery in 2022.

"Boeing is clearly signaling a lower demand outlook for the MAX over the coming years, which translates into continued production uncertainty and a delayed recovery trajectory for Spirit," said analyst Ross Law.

Source: Bloomberg First Word