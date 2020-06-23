ViacomCBS +1.8% as Citi boosts target on TV improvement

Jun. 23, 2020 9:25 AM ETViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • ViacomCBS is higher premarket (VIAC +1.8%) after a healthy price target boost at Citi, citing improvements in the company's television operation.
  • The firm lifted its target on VIAC to $27 from $20, implying 15% upside.
  • Analyst Jason Bazinet is updating the Citi model for Q1 results, and increased his forecast for fiscal 2020 adjusted OIBDA to $4.42B from $2.96B. He also boosted the 2021 forecast to $4.38B from $3.87B, and 2022 to $4.33B from $3.79B.
  • Wall Street analysts are Bullish on the stock, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Bullish as well.
