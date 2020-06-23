Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas explains the firm's Underweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and below-consensus price target in a fresh note to clients this morning.

"Our $650 price target is based on slightly more than 2 million units of annual deliveries by 2030 at 16.5% EBITDA margins. At $1,000, we believe the stock is discounting roughly 4 million units of unit volume by 2030 at our current margin forecast. If we take our current 2030 unit forecast, at an average ASP of $50,000, at Tesla's current 2025E EV/EBITDA multiple of roughly 15.5x, we would need to assume 26% EBITDA margins to arrive at Tesla's current share price (at 9% WACC)," updates Jonas.

Jonas says that relative to consensus, the firm is more bullish on Tesla's long term volumes and relatively in line on margins. However, he thinks long-term investors will get another crack at Tesla at a lower entry point than the $1K level.