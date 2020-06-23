Hudbay launches appeal of court's Rosemont rejection
Jun. 23, 2020
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) appeals a 2019 District Court decision which revoked the U.S. Forest Service's approvals for Rosemont copper mine in Arizona, saying it filed an initial brief with the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.
- The filing of the Hudbay brief follows the U.S. federal government's initial brief filed last week.
- Both briefs assert that current law broadly authorizes mining-related activities such as ore processing and tailings storage to be conducted on open Forest Service lands.
- Last November, Hudbay recorded a $242M after-tax impairment on the carrying value of the stalled project.