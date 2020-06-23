W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) +5.9% in pre-market as the company reported $62.1M in adjusted EBITDA up 9% Y/Y, despite lower commodity prices.

Combined average realized sales price was $24.71/boe, a 36% Y/Y decrease and 20% down sequentially.

Amid current low oil price environment, the company has suspended all drilling activities and withdrawn the annual guidance.

Says the company implemented 15% to 25% reductions in lease operating expenses without compromising safety or operational capabilities.

Since December 31,2019, W&T has reduced its long-term debt by $72.5M, resulting in annualized interest savings of $7.1M; also borrowing base under the revolving credit facility was reduced modestly from $250M to $215M.

Cash flow from operating activities of $84.3M, was unchanged from $84.8M in Q1 2019.

