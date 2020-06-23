Citing the continuing work from home tailwind, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin initiates Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) at Overweight with a $125 price target.

Turn says that the remote work trend is transforming the $30B contact center software market and creating a spike in inbound customer call volume.

The analyst calls Five9 one of the best positioned pure-play cloud vendors benefiting from these trends, praising the company's "steady profile of 20+% revenue growth and margin expansion."

Wells Fargo also starts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) with Equal-Weight ratings and price targets of $160 and $50, respectively.

The firm praises SMAR's "hyper-fast growth" and says DOCU has "plenty of room for sustained 30+% revenue growth," but Wells has valuation concerns for both companies.

Five9 shares are up 1.7% pre-market to $110.50.

Yesterday, Five9 was among the remote work-related tech stocks hitting new highs as coronavirus cases spiked in parts of the United States.