Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) is seeking payment from small retailers that were forced to shut their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic even as the giant Canadian investment company skips payments on its mortgages and asks lenders for forbearance.

Some merchants that lease kiosks and small stores inside Brookfield malls have been told to pay rent for April and May, months when the properties were mostly closed, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Some tenants who asked for rent forgiveness said BAM asked them to submit extensive financial information, including their personal tax returns for the past two years. They said that Brookfield refused to waive payments but offered to give them to the end of 2021 to come up with the back-rent.

In another case, about half a dozen tenants signed a joint plea for relief and gave it to managers at one of Brookfield's shopping centers.

The reply from a Brookfield lawyer: "I will not address the merits of your 'petition'." Furthermore, the retailers' collaboration could violate confidentiality clauses in their leases and "could be deemed a default" of their agreements with Brookfield, he wrote.

The mall owner told the FT that it's now "focused on national tenants" and hopes to wrap up the talks by September. At the same time, Brookfield is in talks with its lenders.

Brookfield has asked for forbearance from lenders who hold debt on a dozen of its malls. For malls where loans come due this year, Brookfield Properties (NASDAQ:BPY) has asked for 12-month extensions, BPY CFO Bryan Davis told investors last month.

Creditors of four of the malls hadn't decided whether to grant the requests, according to reports circulated to credit market participants who have bought the debt.

