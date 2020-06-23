In discussing the prospects for Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and Brookfield Property(NASDAQ:BPY) to acquire the JCPenneys (OTCPK:JCPNQ) in their properties, CNBC's Faber indicates that, in parallel, the Taubman dispute over the Simon merger continues.

In Michigan, there will be a hearing on the motion for an expedited trial on Wednesday, something Taubman (NYSE:TCO) likely wants, while the judge is seen as a "law and order" guy which could be favorable to Taubman, CNBC's Faber says.

Faber indicates the judge may be stepping down in the fall.