BHP (BHP +1.5% ) has hired J.P. Morgan to sell its Mt Arthur thermal coal mine in Australia, following pressure from investors concerned about global warming, Reuters reports.

The Mt Arthur mine in New South Wales, which supplies thermal coal to domestic and international customers, could fetch $1.5B-$1.8B, according to the report.

Activist investor Elliott Management, which holds a 4.7% stake in the company, has pushed for the sale of the thermal coal assets, which also include one third of the Cerrejon mine in Colombia.