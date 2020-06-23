Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI) has filed a preliminary prospectus for an IPO of 1M common shares at $7.50 - 8.50 per share.

The Stafford, TX-based biopharmaceutical firm is developing an immunotherapy called GP2 designed to prevent the recurrence of breast cancer following surgery. GP2 is a nine amino acid transmembrane peptide of the HER2 protein that is expressed in 75% of breast cancers. Phase 3 development will commence later this year.

2019 Financials: Operating Expenses: $3.4M (+103%); Net Loss: ($3.4M) (-103%); Cash Burn: ($0.3M) (-155%).