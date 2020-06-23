One of the main concerns about using yield-curve control is the exit strategy if the Fed were to adopt the tool, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

“The U.S. had yield-curve control during World War II and then after the war the exit from the yield-curve control was very difficult, so it kind of ended in tears," he said. "I think that's one of the main concerns about going in this direction."

Japan has used yield-curve control as a way to exit its quantitative easing program. "They scaled that back dramatically by just targeting yields directly," he said.

Bullard, who isn't voting on the FOMC this year, said the Fed is "giving great forward guidance right now and I think there's really no problem with where we are today... We're projecting low rates — the policy rate — far out into the future."

Regarding markets, he said he's not seeing risk on the scale of the tech bubble or the mid-2000s.

