ReWalk Robotics (RWLK +8.6% ) announces the results of its clinical study of the ReStore Exo-Suit for rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke.

The findings of the study were published in the June issue of the Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation.

Thirty-six study participants with hemiplegia due to stroke completed seven total study visits with the ReStore Exo-Suit.

In addition to establishing device safety, which was the primary outcome for the study, 64% of participants increased their unassisted walking speed by a clinically meaningful margin, one of the several exploratory outcome measures.