Superior gives early look at Q2 numbers
Jun. 23, 2020 Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP)
- Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) has resumed production at all its facilities following the temporary suspension of operations in late March and early April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The company to ensure social distancing measures and to follow other protocol for employee safety.
- The company is experiencing strong demand from its customers in both North America, specifically on pickup/SUV platforms, and in Europe,
- Executed temporary and permanent cost reductions benefiting FY20 by ~$40M.
- Expects liquidity at the end of Q2 of $210M-$230M.
- Q2: Expects industry production to decline by ~70% Y/Y in North America and Europe, unit shipment down 60%, net income to be negative and adj. EBITDA to be slightly negative.
