Disney Plus (DIS +0.6% ) has detailed a coming European expansion with dates and prices.

In Europe, the streaming service is currently available in the UK and Ireland along with France, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Spain.

On Sept. 15, it's launching in eight more countries: Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

As for prices: In Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg, it will cost €6.99/month or €69.99/year (about $7.91/$79.27).

In Norway, it's 69 kroner/month and 689 kroner/year ($7.27/$72.61); in Sweden, 69 kronor/month and 689 kronor/year ($7.43/$74.22); and in Denmark, 59 kroner/month and 589 kroner/year ($8.97/$89.50).