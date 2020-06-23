China's Ganfeng Lithium receives NDRC approval to go ahead with Lithium Americas (LAC +2.0% ) transaction to take control of Argentina's lithium project.

Ganfeng will increase its stakes from 50% to 51% in Minera Exar-owned Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project at a price of $16M. The remaining 49% stakes will be held by Lithium Americas that will receive additional $40M in cash.

The move allows Lithium Americas to cut its debt and shift its exposure from recession-hit Argentina to Nevada where it plans to build $400M Thacker Pass lithium project.

Currently under construction, Caucharí-Olaroz project is expected to be completed by mid-2021.

