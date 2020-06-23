RealPage gets bullish start on market position
Jun. 23, 2020
- Wells Fargo starts RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) at Overweight with a price target of $80.
- Analyst Michael Turrin says that RealPage "stands out via its use of scale, extensive set of product solutions (across the life cycle of real estate), and ability to leverage a broad set of industry-specific data and analytics towards delivering valuable insights for customers."
- Turrin sees RealPage fueling growth with increased penetration and M&A. He thinks RP has room for margin expansion towards 30+% EBITDA.
- RealPage shares are up 1.7% to $68.96. RealPage has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.