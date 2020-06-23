RealPage gets bullish start on market position

Jun. 23, 2020 9:52 AM ETRealPage, Inc. (RP)RPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Wells Fargo starts RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) at Overweight with a price target of $80.
  • Analyst Michael Turrin says that RealPage "stands out via its use of scale, extensive set of product solutions (across the life cycle of real estate), and ability to leverage a broad set of industry-specific data and analytics towards delivering valuable insights for customers."
  • Turrin sees RealPage fueling growth with increased penetration and M&A. He thinks RP has room for margin expansion towards 30+% EBITDA.
  • RealPage shares are up 1.7% to $68.96. RealPage has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.
