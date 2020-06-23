FedEx seen trading at fair value by BMO Capital

Jun. 23, 2020 9:53 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)FDXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BMO Capital hikes its price target on FedEx (FDX +0.2%) to $130 from $115 to reflect a shift in the firm's valuation base to FY22 on largely unchanged forecasts.
  • "While the upcoming Q4/F20 results are likely to mark the worst of the COVID-19-led recession, structural challenges for Ground segment profitability, limited visibility into the Express segment self-help improvement opportunity, and weak cash flow and balance sheet render the risk/reward more balanced at current levels," updates analyst Fadi Chamoun.
  • BMO keeps a Market Perform rating in place.
  • The average sell-side PT on FedEx is $138.92.
