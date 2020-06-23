Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) has successfully completed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) testing for its C650 and C1000 all-electric delivery vans.

The company claims to be the only American all-electric OEM designing and manufacturing last mile delivery vehicles to complete this testing.

CEO Duane Hughes: "With this late-stage milestone certification now behind us, we remain well-positioned to execute on our production timeline for the remainder of the year."

Shares (WKHS +16.6% )

