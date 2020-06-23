Bloomberg reports that a Missouri appeals court has reduced Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.3% ) $4.7B talcum powder verdict to $2.1B.

Update: The company appealed the 2018 state court verdict awarding 22 women with ovarian cancer $4.69B. Six died before the trial started and five since it ended. It still faces talcum powder-related lawsuits from more than 19K plaintiffs.

Last month, the company announced that it would stop selling talc-containing baby powder in the U.S. and Canada citing diminished demand amid safety concerns.