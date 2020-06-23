H2O Innovation (OTCQX:HEOFF) has been awarded three new projects in North America, totaling $5.8M.

The City of Pearland, Texas, selected H 2 O Innovation as their membrane filtration system supplier for their new surface water treatment plant.

Another contract was awarded to design, build, deliver and commission a containerized reverse osmosis system as part of the City of Santa Monica’s Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (‘SWIP’), in California.

The third project is for the Ministry of Transportation of Quebec, as they are replacing the infrastructure at an existing highway rest stop located in Lavaltrie.

This brings the company’s project sales backlog to $35.9M.