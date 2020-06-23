ON Semi +3% as Piper turns bullish on risk profile
- Highlighting the "very compelling" risk profile, Piper Sandler upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from Neutral to Overweight and lifts the target from $17 to $24.
- Analyst Harsh Kumar says that ON has a "strong combination" of cost reductions, return to revenue growth, and improved visibility into its end-markets.
- Kumar thinks the June quarter will be the revenue trough, opening the way for a possible 400+ bps gross margin expansion plus FCF growth.
- ON shares are up 3.2% to $20.21. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.