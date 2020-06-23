PMIs help Wall Street climb with trade scare in rearview mirror

The major indexes are posting solid gains early after an overnight scare about U.S.-China trade relations.

The S&P 500 is rising 0.6% , the Dow is up 0.6% and the Nasdaq is gaining 0.7% .

In a case of the White House taking away and the White House giving, futures slid after adviser Peter Navarro said on Fox the U.S.-China trade deal was over, only to walk back the comments. President Trump tweeted that the deal was still on and futures were back off to the races.

Markit’s early June measures of manufacturing and services activity rise more than expected. That indicates optimism on behalf of respondents, but both PMIs are still in contraction territory.

Evercore ISI’s latest survey says a weak economic recovery jumped sharply among concerns for equities. A COVID-19 second wave is still top of the list, but declined from last week.

Financials are leading the way, up 2% . JP Morgan is up 3% and BofA is rising 2.5% .