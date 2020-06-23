Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) CEO Peter Coleman says the company plans to play a decisive role in Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) plan to sell a stake in the North West Shelf project, which Woodside co-owns and operates.

The stake in Australia's biggest liquefied natural gas project could be worth as much as $3.7B, Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic says.

"This has been the jewel in Woodside's crown for a long period of time, so you don't want your neighbors to put up the 'for sale' sign and then get the wrong people move in next door," Coleman tells a Credit Suisse energy conference.

Chevron said last week it would start a formal marketing process after receiving unsolicited approaches from potential buyers, but Woodside has a pre-emptive right to match any offer.

Price will be the main factor in determining whether Woodside makes a bid, Coleman says, without disclosing how much the company would be prepared to pay.